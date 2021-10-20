Anjimile Joins 4AD, Shares New Song 'Stranger'

Anjimile has joined esteemed independent label 4AD, sharing new song 'Stranger' by way of celebration.

The songwriter's 2020 debut album 'Giver Taker' became a word of mouth success, a work of real beauty and emotional nuance.

4AD have swooped to sign the North Carolina based artist, and new material is on the way.

One-off single 'Stranger' cements the relationship, and it finds Anjimile reflecting on trans identity, and their own experiences of transition.

Beautifully rendered, 'Stranger' finds Anjimile enacting a "confrontation between my past and present selves..."

He explains: "I started testosterone about three or four years ago, and It’s been simultaneously liberating and alarming to note the changes to my mind and body over the years. 'Stranger' is an admission to myself that, while I welcome all of those changes - especially the deepening effect of testosterone on my singing and speaking voice - it’s still scary and there is a degree of internal ambivalence to my transition."

"In transitioning I lost, or gave up, a part of myself. And that is hard to reconcile. 'Stranger' is an attempt at some semblance of reconciliation, I guess."

Recorded with producer/pianist Thomas Bartlett and songwriter/producer Gabe Goodman, you can check out 'Stranger' below.

