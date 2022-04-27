Anish Kumar Shares Euphoric New Track 'Hummingbird'

London producer Anish Kumar has shared his new track 'Hummingbird'.

The electronic artist released one of 2021's defining underground records, with 'Blackpool Boulevard' pairing Anish alongside Barry Can't Swim.

Recently making a starring appearance at Dialled In festival in Hackney's EartH venue, solo release 'Hummingbird' comes as Spring begins to asset itself.

A song driven forwards by hope and framed by euphoria, 'Hummingbird' seems to burst with light.

It's going to be a big summer for Anish Kumar, who will play Four Tet's Finsbury Park all-dayer on August 13th.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Reuben-BL

