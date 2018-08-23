Animal Talk's 'Manifesto' Is A Remarkable Statement Of Intent

Collective action, that's the thing.

When people work together - whether that's two people, or 200 - they can accomplish more, learning from one another to better themselves.

That's the aim of Animal Talk, anyway, a remarkable artist collective spearheaded by the vital figure of SOFI TUKKER.

Binding together a series of artists with often vastly different disciplines, Animal Talk make bombastic house music shot through with vivid innovation.

New song 'Manifesto' is phenomenal, with its emphatic spoken word offering the kind of vital life advice that should be written down and texted to everyone on the planet.

As the group themselves put it: "Everyone is just looking for an excuse to believe in themselves. And we want to give people that excuse."

Tune in now.

