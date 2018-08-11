Animal Collective's Avey Tare, Geologist Share 21 Minute Song

Animal Collective have shared a brand new 21 minute song called 'Autumn Rites'.

The ever-flexible group are embarking on a new project, with their seasonally themed 'New Psycho Actives Vol. 2' incoming.

The 25 minute A-side 'Summer Blaze' landed in August, with Avey Tare and Geologist constructing a follow up.

'Autumn Rites' comes as the leaves begin to fall, and the 21 minute B-side is a billowing tributary of sound.

Animal Collective's previous studio album 'Tangerine Reef' landed in 2018.

Tune in now.

