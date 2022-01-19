Animal Collective Share New Single 'Strung With Everything'

Animal Collective have shared the video for new single 'Strung With Everything'.

The band's new album 'Time Skiffs' is out on February 4th, and it finds the long-standing group shifting into a different gear.

Album cut 'Strung With Everything' comes with a hallucinogenic poise, with Abby Portner steering the video.

A key aspect of Animal Collective's live shows, Abby's visuals seem to interweave with the DNA of 'Strung With Everything'.

“Recently for Animal Collective’s live shows I have been designing and animating all of the video content out of cut paper,” says Portner. “I have been editing together symbols and coloured static silhouettes that match the music's feeling and rhythm.”

“The videos are like pictographs that tell a story organically and simply. For the 'Strung with Everything' video we wanted to continue with this process to match the style of the band's live shows in a music video.” Tune in now.

Animal Collective's new album 'Time Skiffs' is out on February 4th. Catch the band at the following UK shows:

November

6 Bristol SWX

7 Manchester Albert Hall

9 Glasgow Saint Luke's

Photo Credit: Hisham Bharoocha

