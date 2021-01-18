Animal Collective Confirm New 'Crestone' Soundtrack Project

Animal Collective will release new soundtrack album 'Crestone' on February 16th.

The band have worked on the new cinematic venture, which follows a group of SoundCloud rappers who live in solitude in the Crestone, Colarado desert.

The film traces the path of an old friend who comes to make a movie, allowing reality and fiction to overlap.

Animal Collective composed the score, which will be released through Domino on February 16th.

The band's Geologist comments...

Living in the Sonoran Desert in the early 00’s had a long-lasting and profound effect on me, especially after multiple years in New York City. Since then I’ve had a vague idea for a sound that would reflect that experience, but no project ever led me to it. The images, sounds, stories, and structures created and documented in Crestone finally did.

Many thanks to Marnie, her crew, Dead God, the land, and as always, my brother Josh for the inspiration and opportunity to work on this project.

Check out the Crestone trailer below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.