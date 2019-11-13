Animal Collective Confirm 'Ballet Slippers' Live Album

Animal Collective will release their live album 'Ballet Slippers' on November 22nd.

The band are toasting the 10th anniversary of their album 'Merriweather Post Pavilion', a high water mark and a deeply influential recording.

Alongside the studio document the group are keen to document the live shows of the time, echoing the fluidity of the music itself.

This is where 'Ballet Slippers' comes in - drawn from that 2009 tour, it matches 'Merriweather...' recordings to jams, interludes, and more.

Animal Collective explain... "It’s impossible for us to remember the years around 'Merriweather Post Pavilion' without thinking about the live experience."

"As the record turns 10, there has been a lot of talk about the album itself, but so much of the time living with those songs was spent on stage together. Every night on tour, the music opened up again, leaving us new spaces to fill and new opportunities to rethink our past. Just as Merriweather documents the era in one of its forms, we wanted 'Ballet Slippers' to do the same for some of its other forms."

Tracklisting:

1. In The Flowers (Live June 2, 2009 Boulder, CO)

2. Who Could Win A Rabbit (Live June 9, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

3. Summertime Clothes (Live June 9, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

4. Bleed (Live May 30, 2009 Las Vegas, NV)

5. Guys Eyes (Live June 9, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

6. My Girls (Live May 30, 2009 Las Vegas, NV)

7. Banshee Beat (Live June 2, 2009 Boulder, CO)

8. Lion In A Coma (Live June 9, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

9. No More Runnin’ (Live May 29, 2009 Los Angeles, CA)

10. Lablakely Dress / Fireworks (Live June 9, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

11. Daily Routine (Live May 30, 2009 Las Vegas, NV)

12. Brothersport (Live June 2, 2009 Boulder, CO)

