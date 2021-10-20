Animal Collective Announce New Album 'Time Skiffs'

Animal Collective will release new album 'Time Skiffs' on February 4th.

The record is the band's first in more than half a decade, and was completed by Avey Tare, Deakin, Geologist, and Panda Bear.

Crafted across 2020 and mixed by Marta Salogni, the record is their first since 2016's 'Painting With' and features nine new song.

New single 'Prester John' - a reference to a legendary figure in the Middle Ages - is out now, and it was formed by merging two songs, one written by Avey Tare and one by Panda Bear.

Jason Lester crafted the hallucinogenic video, which you can check out below.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Hisham Bharoocha

- - -