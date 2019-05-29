ANIMAI Gains Perspective With 'Wide Awake'

Highly rated producer ANIMAI returns with new single 'Wide Awake'.

Known for her nuanced yet direct take on club tropes, ANIMAI always adds a highly personal edge to everything that carries her name.

Take new single 'Wide Awake'. Out now, the crystalline electronics are aligned to jazz-leaning tones, with ANIMAI explores fresh nuance within her sound.

The link to club culture is still apparent, though, with ANIMAI seeking out a "clearer perspective" through her digital composition.

She says:

“It is awakening to a clearer perspective, a new awareness, it relates to everything from capitalism, to mental health, to the people around us and "the calling" is the pull to go back to our old habits/the life we knew before.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Miles Rouse

