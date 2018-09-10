Angelo De Augustine x Sufjan Stevens Combine In This Live Clip

Angelo De Augustine and Sufjan Stevens combine in a beautiful new live version of 'Time'.

Angelo has a close friendship with the lauded songwriter, who will release new album 'Tomb' on his own Asthmatic Kitty imprint.

Out on January 18th, it's led by subtle, folk-indebted hymnal 'Time', a song whose glacial progression seems to wash over you in waves.

The full studio version is online now, with Angelo De Augustine also sharing a powerful live clip.

Simple but beautifully shot, Sufjan Stevens plays grand piano during this delicate, absorbing performance.

Tune in now.

