Angelica Garcia Shares Spencer Ford Directed 'Guadalupe' Video

Angelica Garcia will release new album 'Cha Cha Palace' on February 28th.

The songwriter recently signed to Spacebomb Records, following an unexpected but welcome co-sign from Barack Obama.

New album 'Cha Cha Palace' lands on February 28th, with new single 'Guadalupe' leading the way.

The track references La Virgen de Guadalupe - a Catholic icon of the Latinx community - and it's a reflection on identity and responsibility.

BROCKHAMPTON collaborator Spencer Ford directs the full video, and the striking collision of colours places Angelica Garcia's creative vision front and centre.

“Growing up I was taught the tradition of looking up to La Virgen de Guadalupe for comfort and protection. This was passed down to me by my grandmother. As I got older, the duality of her story started to sink in with me,” she explains.

“I was confused that this young mother is so highly regarded in Latinx culture, yet many women around me (my mothers, cousins, sisters, and friends) felt so disrespected at times because of their gender and its associated roles. I believe part of her power is that she's an unexpected hero. Her power is not defined by her physique. I give thanks for that and cherish that—because if it's true for her, it's true for me and my sisters. Sacredness is held within us and cannot be deciphered by an outer appearance.”

