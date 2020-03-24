Angel Olsen Shares Spine-Tingling Version Of 'Waving, Smiling'

Angel Olsen has shared a startlingly beautiful version of her song 'Waving, Smiling'.

The songwriter's new album 'Whole New Mess' arrives on August 28th, a moving, sparse return that contains some of her most explicitly autobiographical work yet.

'Waving, Smiling' is a wonderful highlight from the record, a real lump-in-throat moment that carries an evocative sense of emotional intensity.

Out now, it brings together many of the themes - heartbreak, grief, the movement towards acceptance - that dominate the record as a whole.

"‘Waving, Smiling’ in my head is the last scene, a slow motion realisation of love not lost but at peace somewhere within myself," comments the songwriter. "It’s the bittersweet end of a chapter of my life - it is the final acceptance that despite coming to an end all of that time was not lost or wasted."

This new live clip was shot by Ashley Connor at Asheville's Masonic Temple, little more than guitar, a voice, and a wounded heart.

Angel Olsen sings: "I’ve made my bed, made up of all my fears / all my fears cried out all of those years / cried out all of those years / Now baby I’m lying / Laid out and smiling..."

Tune in now.

'Whole New Mess' will be released on August 28th.

