Angel Olsen Shares Countrified Hymn 'Big Time'

Angel Olsen has shared her new countrified hymn 'Big Time'.

The new song is the title track of her incoming album, which lands on June 3rd.

A record framed by loss and personal transition, 'Big Time' seems to embody these twin themes of self-realisation and grief.

The arrangement is a cosmic country vista, with Angel singing: "Guess I had to be losin’ to get here on time / And I’m living I’m loving I’ve loved long before / I’m loving you big time I’m loving you more..."

Film maker Kimberly Stuckwisch constructs the video, with choreography by Monika Felice Smith.

A celebration of identity, it's a colourful clip imbued with a warming sense of joy.

‘Big Time’ is what happens when we do not express our true identity but find freedom when we step out of the shadows into our most authentic selves.

In the first rotation, the lighting is drab, the clothes are monochromatic, the dance is monotonous... gender-conforming roles present. However, with each rotation, something magical happens, both our cast and Angel begin to come alive, to feel free. We see the clothes brighten, the dance heightens, and the bar that was once devoid of emotion can barely contain the joy bursting out of each individual.

I am proud to say that over 80% of our cast and 50% of our crew identified as non-binary and non-gender conforming.

Tune in now.

'Big Time' will be released on June 3rd.

