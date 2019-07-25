Angel Olsen Returns With Extraordinary Single 'Lark'

Angel Olsen has shared her extraordinary new single 'Lark' - tune in now.

The American songwriter's new album 'All Mirrors' lands on October 4th, and it's already being billed as a truly special moment.

Commenting recently, Angel Olsen said the record is "about owning up to your darkest side, finding the capacity for new love and trusting change."

New song 'Lark' certainly achieves that. A bold, ambitious offering, if finds Angel's piercing, intense vocal swept up amid an 11 piece string section and swirling synth drones.

Playing against darkness and light, the song seemingly "took many years to finish" with Angel Olsen doggedly pursuing her creative aims.

She explains: "The disjointed feelings and verses of this song began to make sense as a way for me to exercise a kind of journey through grieving, a kind of personal struggle."

"The message of the song developed at first from an argument I once had with someone about trust and support. Later, I pulled from recurring themes in my life as a musician and as a human that dreams for a living. It’s easy to promise the world to those we love, but what about when our dreams change and values split?"

The full video for 'Lark' is online now - shot by director Ashley Connor in North Carolina’s Asheville and Outer Banks, it's a bold, entrancing vision.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.