Angel Olsen Records Spine-Tingling Cover Of 'More Than You'

Angel Olsen has recorded a chilling cover of Ann-Margret's arrangement of 'More Than You'.

The songwriter's 2019 album 'All Mirrors' was rewarded with rapturous acclaim, a stunning return from the American songwriter.

Set to play a run of European shows next month, Angel Olsen stopped past SiriusXM for a quick live session.

She decided to include a current tour favourite - a sparse, endlessly emotive version of the standard 'More Than You'.

Showing off the jazz influences in her vocal phrasing, the song has its roots in a 1929 recording session, but Angel specifically mentioned the arrangement Ann-Margret recorded for her 1961 album And Here She Is.

Little more than dappled piano chords and that wonderful lyric, 'More Than You' is a haunted miniature, just 120 seconds of unrelenting emotion.

It's well worth checking out - tune in now.

