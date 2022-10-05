Angel Olsen, Kimberly Stuckwisch Announce Big Time Film

Angel Olsen and Kimberly Stuckwisch combine on new Big Time film.

The film carries the same name as Angel Olsen's new album, which documents a transformative - but emotionally challenging - period of her life.

Out on June 3rd, the album will be accompanied by the short film, directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch.

Set to premiere on June 2nd through Amazon's Twitch channel, Angel Olsen will introduce the project with a special screening, Q&A, and performance at London's everyman cinema on May 17th.

She comments...

"At the time of my mothers passing I kept having these super visual dreams about time travel. Later on I decided I’d name the record Big Time, not only because of the song but also as a kind of wink to time expansion and change. When I approached Kimberly Stuckwisch about making these videos, I thought it would be cool to include the storyline of one of the dreams I’d had, and really use it as a way to tell the story of the songs. She added dialogue and events, some that are based in reality and others that haven’t happened, to create a story arc around my dream, to give it a thicker plot, using the music videos within and creating a larger film."

"I've always had a vivid imagination and it was really special to make these subconscious moments real, but it was also a really emotional and raw process and felt almost at times like a spiritual clearing, that by putting myself in the story and moving pieces of it around, I also personally had to re-examine my losses and find a new way to process the events that actually took place in my life. Though most of it is scripted, it is probably the most intimate work I have ever made and shared with the public.. and it serves as an homage to my mother. I only wish my mom was here to listen to the record, because something tells me that she would have really liked this one."

Kimberly Stuckwisch adds...

"Big Time is the story of light versus shadow told through a non-linear surrealist dreamspace that poses one central dilemma. ‘What lengths must one go through to let go of the past in order to step out of the darkness and accept one's true self?’ "It's a story that targets deep rooted complexities such as how our unconscious deals with repressed sexual identity, the hardships of letting go of our past selves in order to step into self actualization, and the guilt we hold when dealing with loss."

"For one reason or another, we all have parts of ourselves that we struggle to forgive as well as a part of ourselves we are afraid of exploring or that we think society won’t like—so we push those parts down into our unconscious psyches, into the shadows. This is the story of drowning in those fears before releasing your light."

Watch a trailer below.

