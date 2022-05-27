Angel Olsen Has Covered Bob Dylan's 'One Too Many Mornings'

Angel Olsen has shared her take on Bob Dylan's 'One Too Many Mornings'.

The songwriter's new album 'Big Time' lands in just seven days, with the American artist now swooping to share a special cover.

Hand-picked by Elizabeth Moss, Angel Olsen's take on this Bob Dylan classic was produced by Sarne, and airs on the Apple+ show Shining Girls.

Appearing on the June 3rd finale, her version of 'One Too Many Mornings' is a reverb-drenched, minimalist affair, with a vocal full of longing.

Retaining the sparsity of the original, Angel Olsen somehow secures fresh meaning within the lyric, adding something personal in the process.

Tune in now.

Angel Olsen's new album 'Big Time' is out on June 3rd.

- - -