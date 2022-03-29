Angel Olsen Announces New Album 'Big Time'

Angel Olsen will release new album 'Big Time' on June 3rd.

The album follows an intensely emotional period in her life, and as a result her songwriting has become framed by grief and loss, love and personal transition.

Out on June 3rd, the root of the record begins in Angel Olsen coming out, and learning to accept - and embrace - her queerness.

Coming out to her parents, she felt a weight lifting, and a sense of joy permeating her life; "Finally, at the ripe age of 34, I was free to be me," she comments.

Yet only three days later her father died; within weeks, her mother had also been admitted to an ER room, with Angel Olsen losing both parents in heartbreaking quick succession.

New song 'All The Good Times' is an entrance point, a beautiful, countrified return which features Angel Olsen and her real-life partner.

Kimberly Stuckwisch directed the video, commenting: "Angel’s story is a gift. It allowed me to visually explore the universal themes of love, loss, and most importantly what holds us back from realising our true selves."

Tune in now.

'Big Time' will be released on June 3rd. Catch Angel Olsen at the following shows:

October

18 London O2 Academy Brixton

19 Bath The Forum

20 Edinburgh Usher Hall

21 Manchester Albert Hall

24 Dublin Vicar Street

