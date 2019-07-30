Angel Olsen Announces New Album 'All Mirrors'

Angel Olsen will release her new album 'All Mirrors' on October 4th.

The American artist's astonishing 2016 album 'MY WOMAN' was a breakout moment, with overwhelming critical praise following a lengthy international tour.

Returning to the studio, Angel Olsen began working on a bare-to-the-bone solo record with Michael Harris in Anacortes, Washington.

After these sessions, she opted for something lusher, recording with John Congleton, arranger Jherek Bischoff, and a 14 piece orchestra.

Somehow finding a path through these two instincts, new album 'All Mirrors' emerged from this strikingly independent path.

Angel explains...

"In every way - from the making of it, to the words, to how I feel moving forward, this record is about owning up to your darkest side, finding the capacity for new love and trusting change even when you feel like a stranger."

Out on October 4th, 'All Mirrors' is led by the brooding, atmospheric, and intense title cut. "I chose this one as the title because I liked the theme: the theme of how we are all mirrors to and for each other," she says. "Even if that is not all of it, there is always an element of projection in what we’d like to see in people and scenarios and in the way we see ourselves in those scenarios, with those people."

The title cut is online now, with the video directed by Ashley Connor (following ideas conceived by Angel Olsen herself).

Tune in now.

'All Mirrors' will be released on October 4th - order it HERE.

Tracklisting:

1. Lark

2. All Mirrors

3. Too Easy

4. New Love Cassette

5. Spring

6. What It Is

7. Impasse

8. Tonight

9. Summer

10. Endgame

11. Chance

Catch Angel Olsen at the following shows:

February

10 Bristol SWX

11 London Eventim Apollo

13 Manchester O2 Ritz

14 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Photo Credit: Cameron McCool

