Angel D'Lite Flips Britney Spears On Ravey New EP

London producer Angel D'Lite pits rave energy against a cheeky Britney Spears sample on their new EP.

The producer previously released under the A Boy From Outer Space alias, before deciding to switch things up.

Bristol's Banoffee Pies Records houses Angel D'Lite's debut EP, and 'Dolphins Have Sex For Pleasure' is a vivid blast of hi-res club flavours.

Leaning on the white heat of rave, lead cut 'Crystalz' is a high-octane offering, one that blasts '93 style electronics into a warped Britney Spears sample.

The full EP is complimented by two more tracks and a broken beat dubber from JAY, making this essential club fare.

Listen to 'Crystalz' below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://banoffeepiesrecords.bandcamp.com/album/dolphins-have-sex-for-pleasure" href="http://banoffeepiesrecords.bandcamp.com/album/dolphins-have-sex-for-pleasure">Dolphins Have Sex For Pleasure by ANGEL D&#39;LITE</a>

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.