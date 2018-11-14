Anemone Share Crystalline Synth Jammer 'She's The One'

Anemone hinges on the imagination of Montreal's Chloé Soldevila, but in truth each member plays a key role.

Pieced together into one seamless whole, Anemone craft crystalline synth pop jams with an artful backdrop.

Probing a deeper aesthetic, Anemone recently sealed off studio sessions for their new album 'Beat My Distance'.

Due out next year, the LP is trailed by evocative new track 'She's The One', something that came together quickly but took a long time to perfect.

Chloé explains:

'She’s The One’ is about two paradoxical tendencies/patterns in relationships and how they work against each other. The first one is where you become infatuated and idealize someone, thinking they are ‘’the one’’ until you really get to know them; the other tendency is to protect yourself and stay independent. Closing yourself off from getting to know someone and potentially missing out on a great connection.

'She's The One' is the prequel to 'Bout de toi' although it's being released after. The mood of it, the percussions; 'She's The One' came together very quickly in the studio, as we had a strong desire for an upbeat, dancy song. It brought a new energy to our set which has really shaped our live show.

Press Credit: Laura-Lynn Petrick

