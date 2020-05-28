Andy Martin Shares New Single 'Heat Of It All'

Brisbane based songwriter Andy Martin has shared his new single 'Heat Of It All'.

The Australian artist tends to work quickly, throwing down ideas at his base in Airlock Studios.

New single 'Heat Of It All' was much more considered, however, with origin to recording taking several years to finesse.

Out now, it's a summer hymn, one that displays the breadth of talent he is working with.

He comments:

“Most of the songs I write come together in a matter of hours. ‘Heat of it All’ was not one of those. I actually wrote the hook/chorus for this around three / four years ago. I had been playing around with progressions and some of the verse lyrics. That is why I am so proud of this song. It shows how I have evolved as a songwriter of the last few years. If you want to dance, cry, laugh or hold somebody, this ones for you (so everyone!).”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ali Rasoul

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.