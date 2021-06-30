Andy Bell Confirms New GLOK Album

Ride guitarist Andy Bell returns to his GLOK alias on new album 'Pattern Recognition'.

The 10 track album features a few select guests, helmed by the UK songwriter.

It's his debut album proper under the GLOK name, and follows a wonderful Andy Bell solo album in 2020.

Out on October 1st through Ransom Note Records’ sister label Bytes, Andy explains:

“GLOK is all about the push and pull between electronic and psych in my music.”

Sinead O'Brien guests on new single 'Maintaining The Machine', which has a wistful, dream-like quality.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andree Martis

