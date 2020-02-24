Andrew Weatherall Fans Share 900 Hours Of Mixes

Andrew Weatherall fans have gathered more than 900 hours of mixes from the esteemed producer and DJ.

A pivotal figure in British club culture, Andrew Weatherall's role as a cultural accelerator kept him at the cutting edge for three decades.

Whether it was working with dub echo chambers or mixing rockabilly, steering heads down techno chuggers or remixing Primal Scream, Weatherall's lengthy catalogue touched on almost every area of music.

Sadly passing away last week, a group of fans have created an open access drive containing a massive selection of Andrew Weatherall mixes.

Dubbed The Weatherdrive, the collection features 900 hours of music - including his Clash DJ Mix - and spans his entire career.

Fan Martin Brannagan told MixMag :

“The joy and thrill is that I know we’re still far from complete. Andrew was so prolific and his era spanned radio rips onto cassette to mixtapes and CDRs through to early internet streaming radio and present-day where all radio is streamed and full soundboards are available days after the gig. The last week of grief, reflection, love, honour and reminiscing of Andrew in our corner of the internet has also lead to a glut of people digging out their old tapes and working out getting them online.”

Get involved HERE.

Photo Credit: John Barrett

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.