Andrew Hung Announces New Album 'Devastations'

Fuck Buttons producer Andrew Hung will release new album 'Devastations' on June 18th.

The electronic musician's 2017 debut album 'Realisationship' was a critical success, spawning some emphatic live shows.

New album 'Devastations' finds Andrew Hung operating in a fresh artist place, and it is exemplified by the lead single.

Out now, 'Space' is synth pop rendered askew, a sign that Hung is ready to subvert common tropes in an imaginative way.

He comments: "'Space' is about the fabric that connects us all i.e., space. We won’t find perfection in individual elements, but we can find perfection in the space that connects us and the outer edges of the known universe and beyond..."

Tune in now.

'Devastations' is out on June 18th via Lex Records – pre-order HERE

Tracklisting:

1. Battle

2. Promises

3. Brother

4. Colour

5. Light

6. Wave

7. Space

8. Goodbye

Photo Credit: Zoe Davis

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.