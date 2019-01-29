Andrew Bird's New Album Is 'My Finest Work Yet'

Andrew Bird is set to release new album 'My Finest Work Yet' on March 22nd.

The composer and multi-instrumentalist pushes himself still further on the incoming LP, showcasing 10 songs that he rates as his very best.

The album title is to be taken literally, it seems; 'My Finest Work Yet' is the sound of an artist working in full confidence.

A record dominated by moral uncertainty, Andrew Bird comments:

“I’m interested in the idea that our enemies are what make us whole—there’s an intimacy one shares with their opponent when locked in such a struggle. If we were to just walk away would our enemies miss us? How did we get to this point and how can we, through awareness of it, maybe pull ourselves out of this death spiral”.

New song 'Sisyphus' grapples with the Greek myth, and relates this to internal suffering and the creative process.

Andrew Bird says the song “is about being addicted to your own suffering and the moral consequences of letting the rock roll.”

Tune in now.

Catch Andrew Bird at the following shows:

June

12 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

13 London Barbican

