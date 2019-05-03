Andrew Bird Shares Entrancing New Release 'Manifest'

Andrew Bird has shared his entrancing new single 'Manifest' - tune in now.

The composer and songwriter decided to set a new challenge for himself last year, making the decision to record live to tape.

Working from Barefoot Studios in Los Angeles he certainly seems enthused by the results, even going as far as to name his new album 'My Finest Work Yet'.

Due out on March 22nd, the record is trailed by new song 'Manifest' which is certainly ambitious, a nuanced, highly developed piece of music that traced the evolutionary path.

Typically detailed, it's also an open, warm, and melodic venture. Andrew Bird comments:

“‘Manifest’ traces our evolution from single celled organisms to modern man—then takes it further, post-mortem, to when a plant or animal becomes a fossil fuel fracked from the ground and released into the atmosphere from combustion engines like ghosts. The after-life of energy.”

Tune in now.

Catch Andrew Bird at London's Barbican on June 13th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.