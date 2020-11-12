Andrew Bird, Jimbo Mathus Announce New Album 'These 13'

Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus will release new album 'These 13' on March 5th.

The two are close friends, and have developed an intensely creative approach to collaboration.

New album 'These 13' is out in March, and it follows Andrew Bird's Grammy nominated solo LP 'My Finest Work Yet'.

Andrew comments...

"Up until meeting Jimbo, all my musical heroes were dead. Jimbo was anything but and just oozed musicality of a kind I thought was extinct. Had I not met Jimbo, who knows, but I think my music would have gone on a much more cerebral, complex trajectory. He is an enigma, a walking contradiction: wild yet refined, worldly yet colloquial. He represents his own branch of the American musical tree."

"It’s been my dream for years now to make this record with Jimbo. Just guitar, fiddle and our very different voices. I wanted to make sure you can really hear him as if for the first time."

Out on March 5th, the album is trailed by a live performance of new song 'Sweet Oblivion' - flecks of Americana linger on its spartan framework, while the jaunty performance digs into some deeply-held emotions.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Reuben Cox

