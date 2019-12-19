Anderson. Paak Drops New Rick Ross Aided Single 'CUT EM IN'

Anderson .Paak has shared his new single 'CUT EM IN'.

The dexterous songwriter, producer, rapper, and extrovert drummer dominated New Music Friday at the weekend, with two new drops.

Anderson .Paak drums on the new Burna Ball track 'Alarm Clock', while he's also back on solo duties.

New track 'CUT EM IN' is out now, and it's a bubbling return, the shuffling rhythm underpinning a neat vocal from .Paak.

Rick Ross guests, and the all-star pair up set tongues wagging on its release.

The new single finds Anderson .Paak continuing his rich run of form - 2019's 'Ventura' was a superb return .

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dean Podmore

