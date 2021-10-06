anaiis Shares Beautiful New Single 'reverie'

anaiis returns with beautiful new single 'reverie'.

The London-based, French-Senegalese seems to pour her soul into every performance, illuminating her songwriting with a vastly personal halo.

'juno' became a breakout of sorts, with her intimate lyricism offset by that soaring vocal.

Follow up single 'reverie' is online now, a warming return that offers songwriting packed with light and inspiration.

A song about fulfilling your dreams, there's a subtle yet impactful sense of euphoria that runs through anaiis' performance.

She comments: "'reverie' is a song that explores the attachment to my lifelong dreams of being an artist, the expectations and disappointments I had on that path. It’s recognition that my ambitions may not manifest in exactly the ways I may have imagined, but that there is still so much to love and celebrate about who I am in that process..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alexandra Waespi

- - -