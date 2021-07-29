Amyl And The Sniffers Share Punk Blaster 'Security'

Amyl And The Sniffers return with brand new punk blaster 'Security'.

The band's incoming album 'Comfort To Me' lands on September 10th, and the previews are coming thick and fast.

The video for new single 'Security' finds Amy Taylor in a graveyard, and the darkness offsets the pop edges to their songwriting.

Did we say 'pop'? Yep, 'Security' is catchy as hell, while still retaining the blunt force impact that makes the Melbourne outfit such a visceral experience.

A sign of their continued evolution, the track distills their illicit charms while adding some day-glo flavours to the mix.

Tune in now.

Amyl And The Sniffers will air a filmed, one take performance of 'Comfort To Me' on October 5th - shot in a suburban wasteland somewhere in the Melbourne environs.

Photo Credit: Jamie Wdziekonski

