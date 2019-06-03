Amyl And The Sniffers Launch Their Debut Album

Amyl And The Sniffers have launched plans for their debut album.

The riotous Australian punk rock wrecking crew cut a swathe across the land last year, releasing a compilation of early recordings on Damaged Goods and playing some incendiary live shows.

Spit-strewn, bourbon-fuelled escapades packed to the gunnels with daring humour, the band signed to Rough Trade and set about constructing their debut album.

Set to land on May 24th, Amyl And The Sniffers have confirmed the news by launching their brutal new single 'Monsoon Rock'.

A kind of ultra-debauched take on glam's raunchier environs, 'Monsoon Rock' constantly veers towards self-destruction before finally leaping back from the edge.

A visceral, completely inspired return, it underlines exactly why they've stolen the imaginations of so many people.

Amyl And The Sniffers will release their debut album on May 24th.

