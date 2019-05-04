Amyl And The Sniffers Cause An Absolute Riot On 'Got You'

Aussie punx Amyl And The Sniffers rip it up on new single 'Got You'.

The band link with Rough Trade for their self-titled debut LP (proper), with 'Amyl And The Sniffers' set to detonate on May 24th.

You can pre-order it HERE with the band sharing their tub-thumping, rama-lama return 'Got You'.

A kind of bootboy anthem, it's got a raucous, hooligan take on glam, mixed up with a fondness for the blunter end of second wave UK punk.

Kind of link 999 and Slade stuck in a worn out old tour bus, 'Got You' nails that initial thrill of falling in love.

There's a note from the band, and we're going to ignore their fondness for Split Enz' karaoke classic 'I Got You'...

Amyl And The Sniffers explain:

"'Got You' is about that feeling you get when you first start seeing someone and you're excited to see them, no matter what shit they got. You just see them at the pub and it feels like the most exciting thing in the world, like you're so lucky they're even there. It's definitely one of the 'sweetest' songs on the album, and less punky. It was kind of inspired by Split Enz."

"We worked with Melbourne director Triana Hernandez for the video and we decided to make it less like a love song and more cheeky. We wanted to play with the power dynamics a bit and turn 'I got you' into 'I literally own you', just to make it a bit more dark. It's obviously not a healthy relationship but that kind of thing is easy to slip into, too."

Tune in now.

