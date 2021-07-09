Amyl And The Sniffers Blast Out Of Confinement With 'Hertz'

Australian punk outfit Amyl And The Sniffers have shared their new single 'Hertz'.

The band's new album 'Comfort To Me' lands on Friday - September 10th - and it was recorded during breakneck sessions in Sheffield.

Managing to find some downtime between their helter-skelter run of live dates, the new album refuses to let the needle slip out of the red.

'Hertz' adds some fresh elements - a synth line, for example - but it remains a dose of rama-lama chaos spearheaded by Amy Taylor's fantastic vocal.

The shrieking voice of escape, 'Hertz' is an all-too-relatable hymn of escape. Amy says it's "a daydream of wanting to go to the country/bush and see landscapes other than the city, go like four wheeling driving or getting sunburnt and having fresh air. Repulsed by confinement kind of daydream."

"Sometimes when we’re on tour and we drive past a field I just want to run in it. Frustration of being stuck in one place. Didn’t know who I was writing it about but after I wrote it I figured out who I was imagining driving around with. It was written in 2019 but very much so sounds like a pandemic song.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jamie Wdziekonski

- - -