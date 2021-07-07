Amyl And The Sniffers Announce New Album 'Comfort To Me'

Amyl And The Sniffers will release new album 'Comfort To Me' on September 10th.

The Aussie bands are back, following a series of recording sessions late in 2020.

New album 'Comfort To Me' was produced by Dan Luscombe, while the one and only Nick Launay mixed it remotely.

It's been a long time since we had some Amyl and the Sniffers in our lives, with Amy Taylor commenting...

“If you have to explain what this record is like, I reckon it’s like watching an episode of The Nanny but the setting is an Australian car show and the Nanny cares about social issues and she’s read a couple of books, and Mr Sheffield is drinking beer in the sun.”

“It’s a Mitsubishi Lancer going slightly over the speed limit in a school zone. It’s realising how good it is to wear track pants in bed. It’s having someone who wants to cook you dinner when you’re really shattered. It’s me shadow-boxing on stage, covered in sweat, instead of sitting quietly in the corner...”

New song 'Guided By Angels' is online now, a burst of garage punk energy that rips out of the speakers are refuses to quieten down.

A riot from start to finish, it's good to have 'em back.

Photo Credit: Jamie Wdziekonski

