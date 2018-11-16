Amy Steele's 'Believe' Re-Invents A True Classic

Amy Steele certainly can't be accused of lacking confidence.

Enjoying a stellar 2018 she's released a string of new tracks, matching her future soul sensibility against an awareness of club culture.

It's a fun mixture, a nexus of influences that seems to allow Amy to find full expression of her feelings.

We've nabbed a little something special from the newcomer, a track that finds her tackling a true classic.

Cher's 'Believe' demolished charts across the globe during the late 90s, a masterclass in camp pop and superb vocal effects.

Stripping the track down to its core, Amy Steele is accompanied by only sparse electric guitar, and her poignant, sincere delivery finds a new space within Cher's original.

Tune in now.

