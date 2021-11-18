Amy Steele Returns With A Cover Of Sampha's '44 22'

Soulful songstress Amy Steele is concluding her series of covers with a moving rendition of Sampha's '44 22.'

Layering Steele's velvet vocals over a minimal yet futuristic production, '44 22' seeks to re-invent itself, whilst maintaining its sentiment of tragedy and betrayal.

With a natural affinity towards both music and medicine, the London based singer has been weaving together her forthcoming EP, working alongside international producers such as Alex Wells, Draper and Babel.

Previously releasing highly-praised singles ‘Long Way Home’, ‘Graces’ and ‘Saltwater,’ Steele has used this year to reflect on the music that resonates with her current times.

Covering a range of eras, from Cher to Nina Simone, Steele's recent endeavours have encouraged her to think outside of the box, refining her own attributes of versatilty and innovation.

When speaking of her final instalment, Steele emphasises; "It’s a song about people who can’t be more than they are, because they lack half of what it takes for them not to let you down."

Tune in now...