Amy Steele Finds Comfort In This Gorgeous Take On 'Our House'

16 · 12 · 2020

London based riser Amy Steele has shared an exquisite new cover of 'Our House'.

Recently graduating as a doctor, she combined her medical studies with a keen interest in music.

Spending hours poring over textbooks while listening to her favourite songs, Amy found ideas for lyrics and melodies would come at the strangest of times.

Working with a number of producers during this chaotic year, she's built a clear voice of her own, applying her unique take on the world to soulful pop songwriting.

A full EP is incoming, but now she's able to share this soft-hewn take on the Madness classic 'Our House'.

Slowing the song right down, there's a mid-winter feel in the frosted arrangement, one that leaves tremendous space for her voice to explore.

Tune in now.

 

