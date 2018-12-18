Amy Shark

Amy Shark Finds Stowaways On Her Tour Bus

Australian musician describes "heartbreaking" situation...
Robin Murray
29 · 01 · 2019

Australian songwriter Amy Shark has described finding two stowaways on her tour bus as "scary" and "heartbreaking".

The ARIA award-winning musician was travelling from Brussels to London when the incident occurred, with two people found smuggled in the luggage compartment.

When uncovered the two people "just walked away" from the vehicle.

Amy Shark told Australian Broadcasting Corporation: "They didn't threaten us or say a word - they just walked away when found," adding that it was a "dangerous way to chase a new life".

She told fans on Twitter:

