Amy Shark Finds Stowaways On Her Tour Bus

Australian songwriter Amy Shark has described finding two stowaways on her tour bus as "scary" and "heartbreaking".

The ARIA award-winning musician was travelling from Brussels to London when the incident occurred, with two people found smuggled in the luggage compartment.

When uncovered the two people "just walked away" from the vehicle.

Amy Shark told Australian Broadcasting Corporation: "They didn't threaten us or say a word - they just walked away when found," adding that it was a "dangerous way to chase a new life".

She told fans on Twitter:

SCARY. We just found two people hiding in our tour bus, in the luggage carrier, trying to sneak across the border into the UK. No idea how they got in there or who they are or their plans. I didn’t think this stuff happened I’m so naive hey. Everyone’s ok though — Amy Shark (@AmySharkMusic) January 27, 2019

The situation is scary. I feel for them, a very dangerous way to chase a new life. It’s heartbreaking but the bus is also my home when I’m on the road and I didn’t expect to find people hiding in it. Please don’t twist my words x https://t.co/6YjiBlIixq — Amy Shark (@AmySharkMusic) January 28, 2019

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.