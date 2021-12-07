Amy Douglas, Joe Goddard Unite As HARD FEELINGS

Amy Douglas and Joe Goddard unite on new project HARD FEELINGS.

The Hot Chip producer and the exuberant vocalist combine to forge the new duo, with debut album 'HARD FEELINGS' landing on November 5th.

Disco fireworks meets electro sparklers, the two match bubbling production to melancholic leanings to produce "an opera of sad bangers."

New single 'Dangerous' is out now, an 80s leaning jumper that finds Joe Goddard channelling his inner Giorgio Moroder.

The beat nods towards vintage hip-hop, while the synths are pure Italo; a slinky, sensual offering, it comes equipped with a video steered by Katie Paul.

Amy Douglas comments...

"'Dangerous' is aptly named; slinky, sexy and drenched in hip-hop goodness. Of all of the tracks on this LP, this is one where Joe and I worked backwards, usually our mode d'emploi is that I write melody and lyrics to his incredible productions."

"Here is an old resurrected song of mine, that I brought in to the mix and Joe's incredible bass heavy, dag nasty production makes the whole song anew! It also showed Joe and I that there really is absolutely no method by which we can't seemingly and quickly come up with these bangers. We write by telepathy!"

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

