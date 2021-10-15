Amun's 'Mesmerised' Is One For The Ladies

UK R&B riser Amun returns with new single 'Mesmerised'.

Tapping into 90s R&B sounds, the songwriter adds a refreshing twist, delivering something that goes as hard as UK rap, but retains that soulful edge.

Her incoming EP 'No Ceiling' is out shortly, featuring production credits from the likes of TSB and ADP.

She comments...

“I want this new tape to be for the ladies to relate to. If you look at these concerts, the whole crowd are women, and they’re being insulted by the music that they’re being playing. But that’s all they have to listen to. So imagine there’s someone who comes just as hard, levels up, but is on your side – isn’t cussing you or bringing you down. That’s my mission.”

'Mesmerised' speaks loudly from the off, with Amun's stellar vocals evading comparison.

Working in her own lane, Amun links with Hong Kong-born/London-based creative Nicolee Tisn for the visuals.

A glimpse into her girl gang, it features the singer at a roller skate disco, matching old / new imagery in the process.

Tune in now.

