Amun's 'Cycle' Is A Tour De Force

Amun's star is on the rise.

A multi-talented artist, her debut EP 'Separate' - released last year - was a phenomenal introduction.

The success simply emboldened her talent, with Amun ending 2019 with some emphatic releases.

New single 'Cycle' is a real tour de force, one that sharply showcases her potent rap skills.

It's a magnetic return, one that finds Amun crossing swords with Canadian rapper Safe.

She comments: "‘Cycle’ represents a dream that turns into real life. That zero to hero track – its about triumph, its about imaging and then doing!"

Tune in now.

