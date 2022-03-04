AMUNDA's 'Did You Get That?' Ignites A New Chapter

Glasgow based artist AMUNDA reintroduces herself with new single 'Did You Get That?'.

Out now, the single marks a solo turn from the songwriter, whose previous work in Operator Please and Bossy Love was lauded on these pages.

AMUNDA is something different, though, with the artist building from the base up once more, blending R&B tropes with something highly personal.

The production is glossy, re-interpolating those Millennial reference points while leaving the surface raw, reflecting the feelings underneath.

'Did You Get That?' finds AMUNDA braving to be open, pinning down fluttering aspects of her identity.

“This project is about me just having the freedom to be me and explore my identity as a solo artist,” says Wilkinson. “I have been so many versions of myself and I think the past few years have cracked me down to the core. These songs are me moving through the world right now, still with a loving view despite the sadness.”

The visuals thrive on intimacy - tune in now.

