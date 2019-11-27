Amsterdam's City Park Return With 'Remedy'

Amsterdam based duo City Park have shared their new single 'Remedy'.

The project is driven by deep friendship, with their catalogue stretching across a full decade.

Making music together for 10 years now, the duo haven't lost their thirst for fresh ideas, or for unusual projects.

New single 'Remedy' sparks a fresh chapter, and it was prompted by those heady Amsterdam evenings.

A party city, this backdrop matches hedonism to a lingering sense of regret, with the pair commenting: “It’s about looking for a remedy for regretful nights.”

Bubbling alt-pop textures align to create something genuinely infectious, but with that subtle sense of melancholy.

It's an ode to “the times you know you’re not going to do yourself any good, staying at parties too long waiting for something to happen.”

Tune in now.

