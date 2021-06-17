A!MS Shares Blockbuster New Single 'HONOR'

A!MS returns with all-star new single 'HONOR'.

The track is a true event, with everything from its stellar production to the bombastic guest spots being chosen for maximum impact.

Out now, 'HONOR' features beats from Grammy award-winning duo Cool & Dre, recently recognised for their work on DJ Khaled's internationally successful album.

Taking the helm, the producers are joined by UK vocalist AV Allure, alongside reggae hero Julian Marley and dancehall kingpin Projexx.

It's a diverse blend but it works, with A!MS remaining front and centre of this creative brew.

The video for 'HONOR' features a heist gone wrong, with an epic chase around the streets of London.

Tune in now.

- - -