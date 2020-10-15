Amirali's 'Vertigo' Is An Exploration Of Space

Iranian producer Amirali has always been obsessed by the qualities sound can have.

An emphatically talented artist, his painterly touch views electronic production through a devoutly modern, neo-classical lens.

Last month's 'Sokoot' EP was a triumph, with Amirali working alongside Tonhalle Orchestra Zurich.

Now he's ready to move forwards. A decade on from his acclaimed full length debut 'In Time', the Iranian auteur is ready to unleash the follow up.

Out on November 24th, 'Trial & Error' allows Amirali a colossal palette to work with, resulting in some gorgeous, cinematic, tremendously nuanced material.

We're able to tease something new from those sessions, which saw the visionary working from London's hallowed Abbey Road studios.

'Vertigo' is a graceful, glacial, slo-mo performance, oozing out of the speakers in its shimmering, opaque beauty.

He comments: "I recorded ’Vertigo’ last Winter at my new studio in London, I don’t usually plan on how I want a track to sound like before starting it. The creative process is always raw and I tend to follow my instinct and keep a nice flow during each session."

"The result of this track almost made me feel like I’m in a deep void space, somewhat a dream like state, which can be a bit surreal; so we decided to incorporate this idea into the music video."

The video airs through Clash, and it transforms the world 'Vertigo' inhabits into something tangible.

Amirali says: "We made this video at the peak of the lockdown, so I think in a way it also expresses the dark side of what we were experiencing at the time..."

Tune in now.

'Trial & Error' will be released on November 24th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.