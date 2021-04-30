Amindi Shares Low-Key Burner 'telly'

Rising force Amindi returns with new single 'telly'.

The LA based artist shot to prominence in 2017 with stellar single 'Pine & Ginger', before last year's demo tape 'minztape' earned acclaim online.

A fresh chapter is due, with Amindi set to release her debut EP 'Nice' on July 28th.

'telly' leads the way for her incoming eight tracker, a low-key burner that nods to her Jamaican heritage while offering something pared back and raw.

Bubbling electronics are interwoven around her crisp vocal, while there's a quiet determination that resonates beyond the final note.

An intriguing start, you can check out 'telly' below.

