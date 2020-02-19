Aminé Nods To Ol' Dirty Bastard With New Single 'Shimmy'

Portland’s Aminé has shared new track ‘Shimmy’, along with new visuals taking viewers on a trip around his home town.

Proclaiming to be “bigger than Texas”, the rapper’s new cut comes complete with a sample of Ol Dirty Bastard’s 1995 classic ‘Shimmy Shimmy Ya’ as well as a re-thinking of the memorable, “Oh baby I like it raw” line from the Wu Tang hero.

It was produced by Boi 1da (Rihanna, Drake, G Eazy), Vinylz (BTS, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Kanye) and Aminé’s right hand music maker Pasqué, and the accompanying video was directed by Aminé and Jack Begert (Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat).

The visuals see the rapper whipping around with his crew, dancing on a football pitch flanked by the words “SHIMMY PORTLAND”, scaling a mountain, and even driving a boat. He’s clearly celebrating the past, present and future.

Check it out now…

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.