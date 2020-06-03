Aminé Announces New Album 'Limbo'

Aminé has detailed his new album 'Limbo'.

The rapper set out to make 2020 his own, building on the colossal success of breakout single 'Caroline'.

Since then he's peppered streaming platforms with viral cuts and vital features, building towards his next full length project.

New album 'Limbo' is officially confirmed, with Aminé set to release the project on August 7th.

Young Thug appears on the album, taking a key role on new single 'Compensating'.

A bold move, you can check out the collaboration below.

