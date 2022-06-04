American Football Share Their Take On Mazzy Star's 'Fade Into You'

American Football have shared their take on the Mazzy Star dream pop classic 'Fade Into You'.

The oft-covered song remains a stunning piece of music, its staggering simplicity crafting an undimmed sense of atmosphere.

It's this atmosphere that American Football tap into for their cover, an elongated, slow down take on the original.

A celestial rendition, it represents a sliding doors moment: founding member Steve Lamos departs, while Cory Bracken is on glockenspiel, and Miya Folick is on vocals.

American Football’s Nate Kinsella is responsible for the production, while the David M. Helman directed music video is a touching, cinematic affair.

“I loved the concept of taking a bunch of strangers’ mundane moments and literally fading them into each other,” says Kinsella, “creating a sort of visual game of telephone where everyone’s personal experience disappears into someone else’s completely different experience of the same situation.”

Tune in now.

